Phore Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,788.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Phore has a market cap of $2.03 million and $2,788.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.67 or 0.00536349 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,250,514 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

