Pigeoncoin Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $48,002.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000113 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

