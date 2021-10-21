Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.96 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $6,280.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.07 or 0.00317246 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002304 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,989,216 coins and its circulating supply is 431,728,780 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

