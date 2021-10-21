Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,165 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Pinterest worth $65,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

NYSE:PINS opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 298.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,108 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,612,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,556 shares of company stock worth $33,248,683. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

