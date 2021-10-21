Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $192.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.50 and its 200 day moving average is $156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

