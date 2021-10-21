Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

AKBA opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $500.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,174,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after buying an additional 805,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after buying an additional 463,565 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 311.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

