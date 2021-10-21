Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

