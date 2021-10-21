Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

