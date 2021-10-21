Piper Sandler Increases Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target to $81.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

LPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:LPI opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.