Piper Sandler Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $118.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

NYSE EOG opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $106,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

