Piper Sandler Raises Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $29.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MUR. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

MUR opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

