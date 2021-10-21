Piper Sandler Raises Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $150.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.

OAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.79.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 106.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

