Piper Sandler Weighs in on Marathon Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $67.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

