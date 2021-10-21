Piper Sandler Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

