PIXEL Hits Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. PIXEL has a market cap of $2.09 million and $123.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,696.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.76 or 0.00998070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.00272754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00257418 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00034824 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002732 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

