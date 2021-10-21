Pizza One Day Volume Reaches $223,001.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $223,001.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001204 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00141194 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006350 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00604767 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.