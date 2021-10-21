Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 3,388,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

