Plantronics (POLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Plantronics to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Plantronics has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.500-$0.700 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. On average, analysts expect Plantronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Plantronics stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34.
Several brokerages have recently commented on POLY. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.
About Plantronics
Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.