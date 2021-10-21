Plantronics (POLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Plantronics to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Plantronics has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.500-$0.700 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. On average, analysts expect Plantronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plantronics stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34.

In other news, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Shull acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POLY. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

