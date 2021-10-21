PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

PlayAGS stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $286.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 3.41. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $133,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

