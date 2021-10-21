Playgroundz (IOG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,594.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $211,695.64 and $1,594.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00067550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00102530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.48 or 0.99780131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.13 or 0.06477682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

