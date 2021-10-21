Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,073 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.45% of Plexus worth $63,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plexus by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Plexus by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,308,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.19. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

