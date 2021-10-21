PlotX (PLOT) Price Tops $0.0519

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, PlotX has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $177,608.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00192087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

