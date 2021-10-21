Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Million

Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to post $33.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.89 million and the highest is $34.35 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $27.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $132.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.02 million, with estimates ranging from $136.62 million to $157.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $764.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

