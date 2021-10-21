POA (POA) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, POA has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,755,584 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
