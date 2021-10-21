Polis Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $939.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

