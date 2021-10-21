Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Up 47.3% Over Last Week

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $34.60 million and $9.60 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00099591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00189725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,561,517 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

