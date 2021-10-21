Polychain Monsters 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $950,591.00 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $14.38 or 0.00022730 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $49.04 million and approximately $950,591.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00101452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00192176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

