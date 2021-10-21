Polychain Monsters (PMON) Reaches Market Cap of $49.45 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $49.45 million and $1.30 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $14.52 or 0.00022052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00043421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00203247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00098771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

PMON is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,843 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,395 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

