Polygon Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 522,771 DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 522,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000. Polygon Management Ltd. owned 6.22% of DHB Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,868,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,870,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,849,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,006,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of DHB Capital stock remained flat at $$9.78 on Thursday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.