Polymath Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Polymath has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001136 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $443.28 million and $30.57 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,946,939 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

