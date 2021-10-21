Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.460-$14.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $479.83.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $463.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.93. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

