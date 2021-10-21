Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.85-15.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.81. Pool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.460-$14.960 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $479.83.

Shares of POOL opened at $463.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.98 and its 200-day moving average is $447.93. Pool has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

