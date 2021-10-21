Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) shares traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $490.73 and last traded at $488.48. 5,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 281,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.84.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.98 and a 200-day moving average of $447.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 224.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 275.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Pool by 190.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

