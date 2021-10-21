Poolz Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.38 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $10.86 or 0.00017343 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $29.67 million and $2.38 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00068890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00072175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00102523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,575.68 or 0.99908928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.47 or 0.06495760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

