Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Popular worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,479,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81,107 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 239,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Popular by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,607 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $82.00 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

