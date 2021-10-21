Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Raised to $91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. Popular has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Popular news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.