Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portland General Electric in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POR. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

POR opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

