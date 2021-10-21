PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 5% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $2,641.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,862.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.73 or 0.06534437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.69 or 0.00316066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.26 or 0.01004191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00090204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.31 or 0.00430002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00274211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00255077 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,921,186 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

