Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.47

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.47 and traded as high as C$42.32. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$42.27, with a volume of 1,782,664 shares.

POW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

The company has a market cap of C$28.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a current ratio of 130.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.47.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$19.32 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2469685 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

