Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.12 Million

Analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce sales of $175.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.00 million and the highest is $179.67 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $121.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $698.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $531,319.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

