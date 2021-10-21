Power Integrations (POWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Power Integrations stock opened at $99.49 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,854 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

