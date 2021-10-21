PPD (PPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect PPD to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. PPD has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PPD stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of PPD worth $49,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.