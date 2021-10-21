PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.75. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

