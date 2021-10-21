PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $160.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

