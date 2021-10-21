PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.85 Million

Brokerages predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report $256.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.70 million and the lowest is $246.85 million. PRA Group posted sales of $267.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $919.97 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,792,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PRA Group by 451.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 116,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 165.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 112,168 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $45.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.