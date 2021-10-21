Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 80,632 shares.The stock last traded at $45.74 and had previously closed at $49.11.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $592.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

