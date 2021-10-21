Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDS. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.32. 7,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,632. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.18. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.56) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.