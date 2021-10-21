Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Price Down 7%

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$54.40 and last traded at C$56.28. 77,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 128,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.02.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$744.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.91.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.