Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.50. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

