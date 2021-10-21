Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 40,441,910 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The firm has a market cap of £38.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.